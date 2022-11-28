Osun Governor Appoints Chief Of Staff, Others

Shortly after his appointment as the 6th Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke has made three appointments to take immediate effect.

A statement he personally signed reads: “I approve the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the State Government and Mallam Rasheed Olawale as the spokesperson to the Governor.

“The appointments take immediate effect.” He said

