Otedola Gifts £5million Country Home To Daughter DJ Cuppy As Birthday Gift

A popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has been surprised by her father, who gifted her a £5million country home to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Cuppy turned 30 on Friday, November 11th, and her father gave her the gift to celebrate her new age.

DJ Cuppy took to her social media page to share screenshots of her chat with her father.

In the chat, Cuppy reminded her dad that it was her birthday and replied that he didn’t forget her day.

Otedola announced to her that he had instructed someone to give DJ Cuppy a £5,000,000 country home.

He noted that the gift was to appreciate her for continuously making him proud every year and for being a blessing.

DJ Cuppy captioned the chat with, “Speechless @femiotedola.”