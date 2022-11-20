Oyetola Chasing Shadows At Osun Tribunal — Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect of Osun State, chastised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday for seeking to have the results of the state’s July 16 governorship election annulled by the state’s election petitions tribunal.

In the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate received 403,271 votes, while Oyetola received 375,027, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor thereafter petitioned the tribunal to annul the PDP candidate’s election victory, citing anomalies in 749 voting centers spread over 10 local government areas.

Oyetola claimed confidence in his ability to reclaim his mandate at the tribunal while speaking at a gathering in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area, of the state, on Saturday.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, the governor-elect described Oyetola’s claims at the tribunal as baseless.

He said the governor has no mandate to claim, adding that he was thoroughly defeated in the election.

The statement read: “The antics of a false democrat whose role models are little tyrants and trumpists of this world.

“From media trial to outright sponsorship of falsehood against proceedings at the tribunal, Mr. Oyetola and the All Progressive Congress (APC) have practically abandoned diligent prosecution of their petition, while chasing shadows with unrelated and unpleased applications and submissions.

“Oyetola has been exhibiting the highest level of leadership hypocrisy in recent Nigerian history as he supervises last-minute ruining of the state while parroting his false hope of reclaiming a non-existing mandate.

“You know you are going. You are emptying the treasury and laying bobby traps for the Osun people.

“Yet, you mount rooftops every now and then to deceive your gullible associates and accomplices in political banditry.

“Our message to you and your team is simple. This is your last week in Government House.

“Pack all that you want. But be rest assured that every official, elected or appointed, who partake in the diversion of our common patrimony, will have their day before people’s panels of inquiry.”