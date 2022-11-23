Pantami Unveils Book On Skills, Supervises Disbursement Of N18.7bn For Broadband Penetration

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has authored another book on skill acquisitions.

The minister, who recently released books on ‘Cybersecurity Initiatives for Securing a Country’ and ‘Datafication of Society to Foster an Internet Economy’ will unveil ‘Skills Rather Than Just Degrees’ in Abuja on Thursday.

The research work focuses on the importance of skills and its potential impact in addressing the problems of unemployment and underemployment.

The Foreword was written by US Attorney Brad Smith, President of Microsoft Corporation, who said the book addresses critical opportunities for individuals, and points the way to steps that can unlock the potential of Africa and the world.

Prof. M. A. Abdulazeez, Vice Chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) noted that it amplifies the need for the institutionalisation of the triple helix model as a veritable tool to recalibrate our participation in the knowledge-driven global economy.

Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, Vice Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) said the book enhances the understanding of how skills can solve challenges like unemployment and underemployment

Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University (BUK) Kano believes the publication would serve as reference material for scholars, researchers, students and society at large.

The unveiling of the book and broadband launch are part of efforts to implement the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.

A statement by NITDA spokesperson, Hadiza Umar said the event would signal the commencement of landmark broadband initiatives and advance the course of the digital economy.

Umar noted that following Pantami’s presentation to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the 26th October 2022, N16.7billion was approved for broadband access in 20 markets and 18 schools across Nigeria.

“As part of efforts to implement the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP, 2020- 2025), the Honourable Minister secured the approval of the FEC the 8th of December 2021 for N1.96billion to be used to purchase 6,000 e-pad mobile devices for students in tertiary institutions.

“Both projects are to be implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and supervised by Pantami”, Umar added.