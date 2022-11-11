PDP Crisis: Atiku, Three PDP Governors Meet Babaginda In Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the upcoming 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has assured that the lingering crisis within the party will be resolved adding that the party will come out stronger.

Atiku, accompanied by three serving PDP Governors, including his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, held a closed-door meeting with former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) in what is believed to be part of measures threatening the very foundation of the party.

Speaking to reporters after the closed-door meeting Friday afternoon, Atiku Abubarkar said whatever is happening in PDP is a family matter and does not necessarily translate to mean that the party is in ‘shambles’ as being held in some quarters and would be resolved soon.

According to Atiku, “What is happening is a family quarrel, and we believe that we will resolve it before the general elections, and you will see a very, very united and strong PDP that will face the elections.”

Atiku, however, said the measure would also include reaching out to the aggrieved G-5 Governors and expressed optimism that whatever has gone wrong is not redeemable because they (G-5 governors) are still part of the family in resolving the differences.

The PDP presidential hopeful said his visit to former President Babangida is to pay respect to him for his services to his fatherland Nigeria and the important role he has been playing in the current democratic dispensation.

According to Atiku, “We will be reminding the likes of former President Babangida and Abdulsalam Abubarkar of their contributions to the country to enable them not to relent. We will continue to pray for them for God’s guidance and protection at all times.”