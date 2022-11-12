PDP Crisis: Our Desire Is To See Nigeria Excel, Says Ortom

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State, has expressed that the demand of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not personal but for the interest of Nigerians.

Ortom said this on Friday, when Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu, hosted him alongside Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers and Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia.

The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ogwuanyi, and Nyesom Wike, are calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the PDP.

The demand has caused division in the party, leading to five PDP governors boycotting the party’s presidential campaign.

The governors’ demand for Ayu’s resignation is based on the premise that the party’s presidential candidate and national chairman should not hail from the same region.

Ortom said their demand is to ensure that justice, equity and fairness is done in the party, adding that it is his desire to see Nigeria become a country where things are orderly done.

He maintained that their insistence on “doing the right thing in the PDP and the country at large was not because of their personal interest, but for the interest of other Nigerians and their belief in the rule of law”.

“God has blessed Nigeria with both human and material resources, such that what was needed was for the people to come together irrespective of party and religious sentiments to make it, not just as the giant of Africa but that of the world.

“By the grace of God, the PDP would win all elections next year to enable the party to carry out the task of rescuing the country from the APC,” he said.