PDP, Labour Party Sponsored Fake INEC Statement On Tinubu – APC

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has accused the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of sponsoring fake news to destroy his reputation, saying such actions would not help their ambitions.

Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, said both opposition candidates have been responsible for sponsoring fake news against Tinubu.

The statement was issued on Sunday after a letter purportedly issued by INEC was disseminated by some media platforms.

The letter stated that INEC was investigating allegations that will ultimately lead to the disqualification of Tinubu.

INEC, however, denied the letter. A statement issued on Saturday signed by Festus Okoye categorically described the press release and all information in it as fake and contrived.

The Commission also said it has no plan to investigate Tinubu over alleged link with drug trafficking.

The statement by Onanuga, said Tinubu and APC will no longer allow the prevailing recklessness and utter disregard for professional judgment to continue unchallenged.

“The opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its subsidiary Labour Party having realised they have no sure path to victory in the February 2023 presidential election upped their campaign of calumny, disinformation and misinformation on Saturday by sponsoring fake news against the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“They did it by forging the letterhead of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the signature of its national commissioner, Festus Okoye.

“The forged statement purportedly issued by INEC was disseminated to deceive the gullible public that INEC was investigating allegations against Asiwaju Tinubu that, they desperately hoped, will ultimately lead to the disqualification of the frontline APC Presidential candidate.

“We are not in any way surprised by the antics of the sinking opposition parties. What we found shocking was how quickly some compromised media organisations gulped the falsehood, hook, line and sinker, without attempting to verify.

“We understand why they did so: the forgery and its narrative fit their mindset of throwing overboard every known virtue of ethical journalism and professionalism, as they work in cahoot with the opposition to defame Asiwaju Tinubu.

“This inglorious path has been taken before since 2003 and in the run-up to the primaries of the ruling APC that produced Asiwaju Tinubu as the presidential torch bearer. Those who took this damned path of infamy lost their bet because Asiwaju Tinubu stands rock solid and indestructible.

“Our candidate has consistently said he will make this campaign about issues that affect the lives of Nigerians and how to proffer workable and enduring solutions that will improve quality of life of our people who are looking for leaders at all levels to improve their lives and sow them seeds of prosperity in our country.

“He has demonstrated this resolve by publishing an 80-page manifesto tagged Action Plan for a Better Nigeria, which he has been selling to strategic sectoral groups in the country.

“We had hoped anyone aspiring to lead our country at this time will be a natural subscriber to this noble and higher goal.

“It is clear the opposition parties and purveyors of fake news have other negative ideas: they want to make this election cycle more about muckraking and mudslinging.

“While we want to stay above the fray and stand by our commitment to inspire our people and restore their faith and confidence in the immense goodness and greatness of our country, we want to serve notice to all the agents of disinformation and their collaborating media platforms, that our campaign organisation stands ready to confront and fight all libellous and defamatory publications against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We shall no longer allow the prevailing recklessness and utter disregard for professional judgment to continue unchallenged.

“We also call on the police to investigate the circulation of the forged INEC statement and serve justice to those responsible.”