PDP That Looted For 16 Years Shouldn’t Be Accusing APC Of Corruption – Keyamo

Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has denied claims that the ruling party was running its campaign with stolen funds.

Keyamo stated this in reaction to allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the APC had stashed away public funds for the election and was trying to intimidate other parties with looted funds.

Speaking with Punch on Saturday, Keyamo accused the PDP of corruption, adding that the opposition party has been trying to muscle the APC with funds stolen during their time in power.

He said the APC government was still recovering the funds looted by the PDP for 16 years, stressing that the opposition party should be ashamed of itself.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, therefore, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s probity and austere life have prevented any form of corruption in his government.

Keyamo asserted that at the appropriate time, as required by law, the party will open its books to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for audit.

He stated, “These characters that are saying we are the ones trying to muscle them in are not saying the truth. They are the ones trying to do that. Remember the humongous amount the PDP stole in 16 years? We are still recovering that money to date.

“The kind of probity and austere life the President Muhammadu Buhari lives is what obtains down the line. It appears we are the government in power, yet we are not in power.

“That is because we have a President who has repeatedly said nobody will dip their hands in the public purse to fund campaigns. At the appropriate time, as required by law, we will open our books to INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).”