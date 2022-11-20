PDP Will Record Landslide Victory In 2023 – Confident Okowa Says

Ifeanyi Okowa, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that the party will secure a landslide victory in the 2023 election.

Okowa spoke when he commissioned the campaign office of the PDP in Jos on Saturday.

He said the party is working to unite every member and carry them along.

“The party will record landslide victory in Plateau and other states in the country,” he said.

“I want to thank the leadership of Plateau for this beautiful office, you have done well.

“By the special grace of God, we will take over governance in Plateau and the national level comes 2023.

“We are working in a united, carrying everybody along, and we are going to have a landslide victory in Plateau state and beyond.”