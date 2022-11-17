Peter Obi Takes Swipe At Tinubu, Says No One Knows His Classmates

Labour Party presidential candidate for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at the candidate of the All Progressive Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Thursday, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were warmly received by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and also present at the venue of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover inauguration.

While making his speech at the event, Obi said that Nigerians should avoid candidates with questionable educational backgrounds.

He said, “That’s why we want people to follow us. Everybody knows our age. They know where we were born. They know the school we attended. We’ve classmates.”

He also said former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, was his senior boy in secondary school.

He urged Nigerians to vote only for candidates with traceable educational backgrounds and took a swipe at Tinubu, who has a controversial educational record.

“Some people, nobody has seen people who went to school with them. We must change this.”