Peter Obi Vows To Restore Peace In Benue For Food Security

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has assured Benue residents of public safety and security that will improve their productive capacity, a deliberate policy to boost food production.

Obi gave the assurance at his presidential campaign held at the IBB Square Makurdi after his arrival with celebrity Nollywood icon, Kenneth Okonkwo; amongst others.

Labour party’s governorship candidate in the state, He-man Hembe had asked Obi to look into the attacks by suspected herdsmen that has left nearly two million people displaced with many lives lost.

The former governor of Anambra State lamented that the Federal Government paid lip service to halt Benue killings.

Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, claimed that the Obi administration will show the populace new ways to attract investment in the state, which has been dubbed a civil service-based economy.