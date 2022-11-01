Police Confirm Death Of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Pick Up Davido’s Staff For Questioning

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday morning, confirmed the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of famous singer, Davido.

Reports gathered disclosed that the singer’s first son died on Monday at his residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin told reporters that Ifeanyi drowned on Monday.

When asked whether Ifeanyi is dead, the police spokesman said, “Yes, he is. He drowned.”

“No arrest yet, but domestic staff have been brought in for questioning,” Hundeyin added.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans of the singer over the loss.