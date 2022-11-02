Police Intercept Man With Locally Made Semi-Automatic Pistol In Lagos

Officers on patrol from the Adeniji Adele Divison, during a stop and search operation on Tuesday, found a locally made semi-automatic pistol and a round of live ammunition with a man riding on an unregistered scooter in the Adeniji area of Lagos.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer of Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, the officers recovered the weapon found with the suspect who was then moved to Police Headquarters in Ikeja for an in-depth investigation.

Disclosing this on Twitter on Wednesday, Benjamin, said: “Yesterday, at about 0050hrs, vigilant patrol officers of Adeniji Adele Division spotted a lone rider on an unregistered scooter at Glover junction.

“On searching his handbag, a locally made semi-automatic pistol and a round of live ammunition was recovered.

“Suspect had been moved to Police Headquarters, Ikeja, for in-depth investigation,” he further revealed.