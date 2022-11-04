Politics Of Religion Must Stop, Campaigns Should Focus On Performance – Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has appealed to politicians to avoid misguided utterances on religion during campaigns for the 2023 general election.

According to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant on media to the governor, Wike spoke on Thursday when he hosted Okon Effiong, the new Rivers commissioner of police, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He said it is important that every government ensures the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens, adding that failure to do so indicates they have failed.

“We believe we owe this country and we must also stop this politics of religion so that we don’t instigate crisis and violence. You must go and tell the people what you can do, what we can offer,” he said.

“For me, there cannot be any good governance without the protection of life and property. Nobody can talk about good governance when there is insecurity everywhere.

“If you cannot protect your citizens, you have no need to talk about governance, because if you’re doing roads, people must be alive to use the road. If you’re building good school, people must be alive to go to school.

“So, it is key that you owe your citizens the protection of their lives and property. And so, for us as a government, that is the sole aim of being in government.”