Presidency: Ortom Free To Choose Who To Support – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the tirades against him by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Atiku stated that it’s uncivil for Ortom to blame him for the armed Fulani attacks on the people of Benue State, insisting that Benue is his home.

Ortom had vowed never to support Atiku’s presidential ambition due to the killings in Benue State.

Stressing that to “hell with Atiku,” the governor said he couldn’t support a Fulani man due to herders’ attacks on residents of the state.

Reacting, Atiku stated that the governor is entitled to support any candidate of his choice in 2023.

He spoke through the spokesperson of his presidential campaign team, Dino Melaye on Tuesday.

Appearing on Arise TV, Melaye said: “Ortom is entitled by right to support whichever candidate he wants; it’s not proper to place the blame of what is happening in Benue on Atiku; it is not fair. During the Shagari administration, he appointed four Benue indigenes as ministers, also the late Yar’Adua appointed a Benue indigene as AGF. These two presidents are Fulani by ethnicity, yet they appointed Benue citizens.”

Melaye avowed: “It’s uncivil to blame Fulani activities on Atiku, this is not right and not proper.”

He noted further: “In February this year, Atiku donated N50 million to IDPs; he shows love to the people of the state. Benue is a second home to Atiku.”