PRP Collapses Party Structures, Members Join APC

The entire party structure of the Sokoto State Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has collapsed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State just few months to the 2023 general elections,

The gubernatorial candidate of the party, Sa’idu Muhammad Gumburawa, also defected from the party to the APC following its collapse.

The defectors include the three senatorial candidates of the party in the state, the House of Representatives, state assembly candidates, as well as party officials from state to local governments.

Gumburawa, who was also the gubernatorial flagbearer in the state, , informed APC leader, Senator Aliyu Wamakko that they decided to dump their former party in order to contribute their quota towards ensuring the victory of APC come 2023 elections in the state.

He further explained that considering the situation the people of the state found themselves under the PDP-led government, they came to APC to team up with its leaders and win the elections squarely so the state will recover its lost glory as it was during the administration of the former governor, Aliyu Wamakko.

Wamakko, in his remarks, while welcoming the defectors into APC, described Gumburawa as a friend and partner in progress.

The APC leader expressed happiness for his coming and described the APC as a party for those who want Sokoto developed.

He assured Gumburawa that APC will work with him and all his teeming supporters closely so as to ensure a harmonious working relationship all the time.

Also speaking, APC governorship Candidate in the state, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, while congratulating Gumburawa and his allies for joining APC, assured him of equal treatment like all APC family members.

Ahmad Aliyu vowed to carry everybody along if given the mandate to govern the state so as to ensure the provision of quality healthcare delivery, educational development, boosting trade and investments, agricultural enhancement, civil servants’ welfare and other developmental aspects.

The mini event which was held at the residence of APC leader, was attended by APC Senators who represent Sokoto East and South Senatorial Districts, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Danbaba Dambuwa and Engr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir.

Others were Ahmad Abdullahi Kalambaina representing Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency and Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.