Qatar 2022: Ghana Score First Goals For Africa In 3-2 Loss To Portugal

The Black Stars of Ghana became the first African side to score in this year’s World Cup as Portugal began their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over the African side.

The win puts Portugal on top of Group H with three points, while Ghana are in the bottom place after the first round of games.

Both teams didn’t offer much in the first half, but five goals were scored after the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the 65th minute after converting a penalty to becomes the first player to score in five World Cups.

Eight minutes later, Ghana equalised through an Andre Ayew tap-in. Despite getting back into the game, the Black Stars lost focus and conceded two goals in quick succession.

Osman Bukari headed home a Baba Rahman cross to force the match to end in a 3-2 defeat for the Black Stars.

Ghana will play South Korea in their next group game on Monday.