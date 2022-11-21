Qatar 2022: Injury Rules Out Romelu Lukaku From Belgium’s First Two Games

A heavy blow has hit the Belgian side at the World Cup after reports revealed that Romelu Lukaku will not feature for Belgium at the World Cup until at least their final Group F match against Croatia.

Lukaku did not participate in the Red Devils’ first proper training session when they arrived in Qatar on Friday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

He is Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances and was included in the World Cup squad despite coach Roberto Martinez admitting he was not fully fit.

ALSO READ: Karim Benzema Out Of World Cup With Thigh Injury

Belgium will begin their World Cup campaign on Wednesday against Canada and also take on Morocco before meeting 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at the start of next month.

Martinez has to decide who will replace Lukaku up front. Fenerbahce forward Michy Batshuayi started in Belgium’s one warm-up match before the tournament, a 2-1 defeat to Egypt on Friday.

Batshuayi was replaced by Lens forward Lois Openda, who pulled a goal back in the 76th minute of the clash in Kuwait City.