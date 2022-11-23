Qatar 2022: Japan Defeat Germany In World Cup Group Opener

Japan, today, shocked four-time world champions Germany 2-1 in their opening match of the World Cup 2022.

The European side led through Ilkay Gundogan’s 33rd-minute penalty at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Germany looked like they had total control of the game, but wasted opportunities gave Japan a lifeline. Japan showed almost nothing in attack until their substitutes injected some energy in the second half.

ALSO READ: Qatar 2022: Saudi Arabia Upsets Argentina In World Cup Opener

However, Japan scored two quick goals to stun their opposition, first through Ritsu Doan’s equaliser and then Asano’s later, to seal a historic win just a day after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina.

With the result, Japan go top of Group E, which also has Spain and Costa Rica, who meet later on Wednesday.

Germany are bottom for now and fear a second consecutive group-stage exit at the World Cup.