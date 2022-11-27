Qatar 2022: Morocco Upset Belgium, Keep Second-Round Qualification Hope Alive

The Atlas Lions of Morocco on Sunday, stunned the football world by defeating Belgium 2-0 in Doha on Sunday.

Coming into the World Cup, Morroco was touted by analysts as the weakest team in the tournament, but now need one point to qualify to the next round.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goals secured a surprise 2-0 triumph for the North African side.

Belgium could have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead produced another poor show in their unconvincing win over Canada.

Substitute Sabiri was the hero thanks to a 73rd-minute free-kick which Thibaut Courtois allowed to bounce in at his near post, before Aboukhlal grabbed a second in stoppage time.

The tens of thousands of Morocco supporters responded by cheering their team home at a raucous Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco replace Belgium at the top of Goup F and know they will qualify for the knockout phase for the first time since 1986 if they can avoid defeat against Canada on Thursday.

Belgium, the world’s second-ranked side, will have to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia to be sure of going through.