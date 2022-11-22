Qatar 2022: Saudi Arabia Upsets Argentina In World Cup Opener

The ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup has produced its first upset after underdogs Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi-led Argentina side 2-1 in a group opener.

Saudi Arabia, currently ranked 51st, could have been battered in the first half as Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Argentina had three goals ruled out for offside.

To the amazement of many, Saudi Arabia flipped the game on its head after the first-half break within 10 minutes.

Saleh Al-Shehri levelled with a low effort, and Salem Al Dawsari fired them ahead to spark jubilations in the stands.

The Green Falcons maintained a solid defensive shape which kept away the stellar Argentina front line to secure only their fourth World Cup win and throw the group wide open.

Argentina came into the tournament among the favourites, on the back of a 36-game unbeaten run that included winning the 2021 Copa America.

They face Mexico on Saturday, while Saudi Arabia take on Poland.