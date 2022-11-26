Reactions As COZA’s Pastor Fatoyinbo Appearance Sparks Worry

Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has shared new photos of its head Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and followers are concerned.

The trending photos of his new frail appearance were shared on COZA’s official Instagram handle Friday evening to publicize the upcoming Special Sunday Service held at Manchester United Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England on November 27.

This is the first time his new photos will be shared after an apparent withdrawal from the public since April 2022.

After the photos were shared, people took to the comment section to inquire about Fatoyinbo’s health.

Read some comments below:

@Nnenna wrote, “Nothing scares me more in this life as sickness problems, especially the ones that people have to contribute to saving a life. God pls heal him, it’s so difficult.”

@Wale wrote, “This picture just reminded me of the Late Chadwick Boseman of black panther. His transformation from healthy to sickly was just like this. May God help the man sha. This transformation get as e be.”

@Jaydee wrote, “Dear God, please restore him and quicken his recovery to good health in Jesus name, may we not hear any bad news following this cos we don tire…please Lord. Amen.”

@Phillipa wrote, “Why am I having Boseman Chadwick’s vibe just looking at his picture?

God please cleanse his body of any infirmity, replace any body part that is dysfunctional and grant him peace that passeth all understanding.

I pray as a sinner and mere mortal that you forgive him his trespasses restore to him the joy of salvation through Christ, Amen.”

COZA has now disabled comments on the post.

See photos below: