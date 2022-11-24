Reality Tv Star, Pere Talks About His Pastoral Ambition

Reality Tv star Pere Egbi has disclosed one of his ambitions and how he plans to make it a reality before leaving this earth.

The actor took to his Twitter early on Thursday, November 24, to share this lifelong ambition.

Pere noted that this celebrity phase of his life is not what he really wants, and in the long run, his dream to preach the gospel to millions of people will come to fruition.

He tweeted: “Forget this celebrity BS, I’m gonna stand on the pulpit someday and I’d preach the gospel to tens of millions. It’s my dream. The one last thing I have to do before leaving earth.”