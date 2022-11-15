Relationship Expert Blessing CEO Speaks On Her Liposuction Process

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has spoken on her liposuction procedure and how much it cost her.

She spoke about her experience on “the, frankly speaking, podcast” with media personality, Nedu.

The therapist noted that she had to open up about her body enhancement because nurses in the hospital recognized her, which made her decide to speak about it before it leaked out to blogs.

The host, Nedu, asked Blessing where she did the surgery and how much it cost her.

She revealed that her surgery was done in the Lekki area of Lagos State. She disclosed that she spent over N3 million on the procedure.