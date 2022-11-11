Reno Omokri Slams 50 Cent Over His Plan To Make A Movie On Hushpuppi

Reno Omokri has slammed popular American rapper 50 Cent over his planned movie on convicted Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi.

This month, 50 Cent caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space after he shared his plans with his fans.

The US rapper had taken to his Instagram page to reveal that he was considering making a movie series about the popular Nigerian scammer.

Shortly after the post was made, his comment section and social media were overrun with Nigerians’ comments as they reacted to the news.

One of those who reacted was the People Democratic Party’s spokesperson, Reno Omokiri, who expressed his displeasure over the move, stating that the tv series would further tarnish Nigeria’s already battered image.

Reno, who took to his Instagram handle to condemn the development, advised 50 Cent to rather create a series on Nigeria’s biggest achievements.

He wrote:”Not impressed by 50 Cents planned movie on Hushpuppi. It will further tank Nigeria’s already battered image. Many positive things come out of Nigeria, like Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, the first man to successfully perform surgery on an unborn baby outside its mother’s womb, and restore it back in its mums womb after the procedure.

“Do a movie about fraud, then he should consider doing one on Bernie Madoff, an American who stole $50 billion, thereby pulling off the biggest heist ever on Earth.”