National Housing Programme Has Created 29,000 Direct Jobs – Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that the National Housing Programme spearheaded by his ministry has created 29,000 and 57,874 direct and indirect jobs, respectively.

Mr. Fashola made this known when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Housing to defend the 2023 budget.

The minister, who the lawmakers highly commended, used the medium to reel out the ministry’s achievements in spite of inadequate funds.

The minister announced that the housing construction sites across the country had also created 29,000 and 57,874 direct and indirect jobs respectively.

“This again you can extrapolate to about 29,000 different families, who have been impacted with what has been done.

“There are 57,874, indirect jobs, those are people that become consequently engaged because housing is been constructed, indirect jobs, and there are 1,245 building contractors nation wide,” Fashola said.

He also noted that the ministry had a total of N191.757 billion of outstanding liabilities to contractors, adding that it was an important number, because it represents the livelihoods of Nigerians.

He said many contractors owe their suppliers who supply them inputs.

“It is a value chain and we must take note of it as we make final recommendations to the appropriation committee for next year because if these people are not paid ,we may see the systemic economic consequences,” Fashola told the senate committee.