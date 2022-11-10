Rescued Chibok Girls Pleading To Return To Abductors – Police IG

The Inspector General Police, Usman Alkali-Baba has revealed that some of the abducted Chibok girls who recently returned and reunited with their families have expressed willingness to return to their captors.

The IGP made this known while speaking on the status of internal security at the weekly briefings coordinated by the Presidential Media Team in Abuja.

According to IGP baba, some of the abducted girls, especially those who were forced into marriage and had children for their captors only returned to see their families.

He said, “The issue of Chibok girls you know they are coming out one after another and gradually. Sometimes they come out and say yes, we have come to see our parents and we want to go back.

“So, maybe they have been assimilated or acclimatized with the situation and indoctrinated and had become part and parcel of those who have abducted them.

“But like as I’m saying, it is a continuous effort and even last month, you saw a Chibok girl coming out with two or three kids and said she only came to greet her parents and she wants to go back. So, we are still on it, there is hope.”

It would be recalled that over 270 Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists Chibok town, Borno State in 2014, and over 100 have since been freed or managed to escape.

In August 2022, Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man, she revealed to have been married to in captivity surrendered to the Nigerian military, with her two children.

That same month, Falmata Lawal and her child were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army. Also in September, Asabe Ali with her one-year-old child was rescued by troops of the 21 Special Armour Brigade in Bama.