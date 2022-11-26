Retire ‘Ingrate’ Atiku With Your Votes – Tinubu Tells Supporters In Lagos

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as an ingrate for daring to run against him in the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu whose visit to Lagos state, where he was governor for 8 years, spared no time to outline his policy, rather took a swipe at Atiku as he has been doing since the campaign began.

He had on occasions taken exception to Atiku’s bid for the presidency in 2023. On Friday at Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom of Delta State, where he received a traditional title, he called on Atiku to “step down from the presidential race, having run unsuccessfully too many times.

“As I stand before you, there are few of us running. One says he is Atiku, how many times has he been running? He is now tired of running. Let’s tell him to go and sit down and quit the race. Enough is enough.”

On Saturday, he re-emphasised the call while addressing jubilant supporters who took over the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos to welcome him home charging people to go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards if they loved him.

Tinubu, who made brief remarks, vowed to carry on with the progressive policies of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration, assuring Nigerians that everybody would be carried along.

While noting that his homecoming was a broom revolution, he described Atiku as an ungrateful person who has been running since 1999.

“He ran under PDP. He ran in ACN (Action Congress of Nigeria), we accepted him. He is an ingrate. He is not supposed to run again. Use your vote to retire him,” he said of Nigeria’s former Vice President