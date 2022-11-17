Ronaldo Charges Young Man. United Players To Learn From Great Players

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has called on some of his teammates at the club to learn from great players to become great too.

The Portuguese star, who slammed the club management and coach in an interview with British journalist, Piers Morgan, also took out time to motivate young players at the club.

“I don’t think that word [respect] is the best one, they live in a different era.

“I can see with my kid, who is 12-years-old, the mentality is not the same.”

He further revealed that the young players on the team have everything easy and do not suffer for this reason, which makes them not worry about anything.

“I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, I was always looking to see the best players – Ruud van Nistelrooy, Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs – this is why I have had the success I have had and the longevity, because I take care of my body, my mentality, my head, that’s because I saw those guys and learnt from them,” Ronaldo told Morgan.