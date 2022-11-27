Sammie Okposo Didn’t Slump And Die, He Just Didn’t Wake From Sleep – Management

Hillary Vincent, the project manager of popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has debunked reports circulating on social media that the singer slumped in his Lekki, Lagos, residence on Friday morning, November 25, 2022.

Several media outlets reported that Sammie collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

ALSO READ: Apostle Suleman Calls Out Nigerian Pastors Over Death Of Sammie Okposo

However, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Scoop, Vincent said, “It is not true that Sammie slumped and died. That report is false. At the right time, the family will set the records straight. But, I can tell you authoritatively that he did not slump. Rather, he just did not wake up from his sleep.

“As regards the funeral arrangements, the details will be made known by the family. But right now, they are still in grief and mourning the departed singer.”