Saudi Arabia Coach Denies Rolls Royce Reward From Crown Prince To Players

Herve Renard, the head coach of Saudi Arabia, has refuted speculations that the country’s royal family will present each player with a Rolls Royce following their historic victory over Argentina, which saw them break a 36-match winning streak.

It was said that each member of the 26-man team would receive a Rolls Royce Phantom from crown prince Mohammed bin Salman following their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday, November 22.

Addressing the rumor, Herve Renard told New York Post.: “There is nothing true about this. We have a very serious federation and ministry of sport and it is not the time to get something at this moment.”

Renard added: “I don’t know if you remember the press conference before Argentina. I said the Argentina game is one of the three important games we have to play.

“The only good thing at the end of this group stage is to finish No. 1 or No. 2.”

Forward Saleh Al-Shehri also denied the story, adding: “It’s not true. We are here to serve our country and do our best. That is the rewards.”