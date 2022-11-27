Security ‘Beefed Up’ In Osogbo Ahead Of Adeleke’s Inauguration As Osun Governor

Ahead of the swearing in of the sixth governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke slated to hold today, preparations are being concluded alongside heavy security presence in Osogbo capital of Osun.

The governor will be sworn into office by the Osun Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo in the epoch-making swearing-in ceremony of Adeleke and his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi at the Osogbo Township Stadium in the state capital this morning.

Observations show that heavy security has been positioned in some flashpoints in Osogbo and the Osogbo township stadium which is the venue of the swearing-in.

This is just as operatives of the Nigerian Police, Department of State Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Fire Fighters displayed a show of force around Osogbo yesterday, patrolling major streets and junctions of the state capital in a long convoy of armed men.

NSCDC, Osun State Command Spokesman, Kehinde Adeleke in a statement confirmed that 3,700 personnel have been deployed ahead of the inauguration of Osun Governor elect, Ademola Adeleke.

She stated that, “NSCDC and other Sister agencies in the state embarked on Show of force yesterday as a way of sending signal to criminally minded people in the state.

“There will be a joint operation by all security agencies which is ‘operation stop and search’ within the state at some identified flash points.”

Speaking with the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, she assured adequate security during the event of swearing-in as she warned criminals to stay clear of the venue.

Expected at the event are stalwarts and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nationwide including the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, the national chairman of the party Iyorchia Ayu and governors.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, captains of industries, scholars, artists, civil society organisations, community leaders and residents of Osun are also expected to grace the occasion in numbers.

The Osogbo Township Stadium, venue of the event has already worn a new look while necessary partitioning have been made to distinguish personalities.

Adeleke hails from Ede in Osun West Senatorial District of Osun State. He is the second of his siblings to become governor of the state with late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke being the first and indeed the first civilian governor of the state.

He was declared elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having defeated the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, polling 403,371 votes against 375,027 votes.