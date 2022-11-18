Shehu Sani Slams APC Of Plunging Nigerians Deeper Into Poverty

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who served as the senator for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for worsening Nigerians’ poverty.

According to a recent survey by the National Bureau of Statistics, 133 million Nigerians are currently living in poverty.

The NBS in its National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report, released on Thursday, showed that 63% of Nigerians live in poverty as a result of insufficient access to health, education, and living standards, as well as unemployment and shocks.

The survey was conducted in 2021 to 2022, according to Semiu Adeniran, the NBS’s general statistician, and it was the largest study to date with a sample size of more than 56,610 people in 109 senatorial districts across the 36 states of Nigeria.

Sani, who addressed the situation in a tweet on Friday, claimed that the study went against the ruling party’s pledge to lift more than 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

He slammed the Buhari-led administration for failure to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

He wrote: “They promised to lift One hundred million people out of poverty; now they have officially thrown one hundred and thirty three million people into deeper poverty.”