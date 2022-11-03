Son Heung-Min’s World Cup Involvement In Doubt After Injury Against Marseille

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min needs surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye, which has left his involvement in the World Cup in doubt.

The 30-year-old South Korea star suffered the injury during Tottenham’s 2-1 win in Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course,” said a Spurs statement.

South Korea will begin their World Cup campaign game against Uruguay on 24 November.

Tottenham have not disclosed when Son will have surgery and have not put a timescale on how long the former Bayer Leverkusen forward will be sidelined for.