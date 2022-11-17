Speed Darlington Slams Tiwa Savage For Addressing Her Sex Tape

Speed Darlington, a Nigerian entertainer, has slammed Tiwa Savage for addressing her leaked sex tape in her most recent song.

Tiwa Savage in a new song titled ‘Loaded’ featuring Asake, revisited her 2021 sex tape scandal.

Revisiting her leaked sex video, the 42-year-old single mum of one, Tiwa Savage sang that the scandal cannot ruin her life.

“They planned against me, but sex tape can’t ruin my life,” she sang in Yoruba.

READ ALSO: Cynthia Morgan Slams Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savge, Calls Them ‘Fake’

Reacting to the song, Speed Darlington slammed Tiwa for addressing her leaked sex tape and dared her to release another sex tape and see if it won’t destroy her life.

Mimicking her, Speed Darlington said: “Sex tape ko ni ba aye mi je (sex tape can’t destroy my life). Na wetin this girl dey sing, wetin be her name? Tiwa Savage… sex take ko ni ba aye mi je. E go ba aye e je (it will destroy your life). Do more, release more make we see if e no go ba aye re je (release more sex tape lest see if it won’t destroy your life).”

Watch video below: