Strategize To Deliver APC, Tinubu In 2023 – Gov Bello To Party Chieftains

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Zonal Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central Presidential Campaign has urged all members of the various committees to strategize adequately to ensure that the zone delivers the Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Bello made the call at a meeting with leaders of the various zonal directorates on how to hold a successful Zonal Presidential Flag-off and ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections in Minna on Wednesday.

The governor noted the critical role the region has been playing during elections, particularly in 2015 and 2019 where APC got block votes during the presidential elections.

” I am expecting a repeat of such support in the 2023 elections. And, all members of the Presidential Campaign Council are expected to deliver their wards,” he stated

Bello also explained that a technical meeting that would ensure a fruitful flag-off will be arranged, after listening to comments, observations and suggestions made by the leaders of the Directorates on the way forward for a successful flag-off of the North Central Presidential Campaign in Jos, Plateau State.