Super Eagles Jet Out For Costa Rica Friendly

An 18-man Super Eagles squad will play Nigeria’s upcoming international friendly match against Los Ticos of Costa Rica next week.

The team led by Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf will play Costa Rica on Thursday, November 10, in San Jose.

Costa Rica is playing the match to prepare for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but Nigeria failed to qualify for the competition.

Foreign-based Super Eagles are not part of the friendly due to club commitments. The home-based Eagles who will travel for the match have been in camp in Ibadan since last month.

Players invited for the match include Remo Stars goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, Flying Eagles WAFU B winning goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu and Enugu Rangers forward Chidiebere Nwobodo.

The full 18-man squad list:

Kayode Bankole, Nathaniel Nwosu, Daniel Bameyi, Samuel Kalu, Chidiebere Nwobodo, Mustapha Jibrin, Evans Ogbonda, Afeez Nosiru.

Samson Paul, Daniel Wotlai, Ezekiel Edidiong, Dominion Ohaka, Qudus Akanni, Shina Akinniran, Sunday Faleye, Jerry Alex, Isaiah Ejeh, Suleiman Garba.

The squad is scheduled to fly out to Costa Rica on Saturday.