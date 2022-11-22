Taraba APC: Court Litigations Will End Soon – Bwacha

Emmanuel Bwacha, the Taraba governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the crisis afflicting the party in the state will be over soon.

Bwacha who is a former deputy Senate Minority leader and Senator relayed this at a media briefing in Jalingo, saying that all legal actions against his emergence as the state governorship candidate would be resolved.

His recent removal as the state APC governorship candidate via the ruling of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja caused his reaction.

The case was earlier instituted by Senator Yusuf Abubakar, challenging Bwacha’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC.

Also, the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo in a suit filed by another governorship aspirant, Chief David Sabo-Kente removed Bwacha as the party’s governorship candidate and ordered for another primary election.

Bwacha expressed confidence stating he has instituted appeals against the judgements and that the court would rule in his favour.

“The issue of litigations will soon end and the people of Taraba want to form the APC government and I can assure you that we will not lose.

“We want to put an end to seasonal practice where politicians come from Abuja to contest elections, just to go back and look for appointments.

“I want to call on my teeming supporters, not to be worry about the decision of the lower court,” he said.

Bwacha added: “The National Secretariat of our party has intervened in the issue, but the happenings in the party especially the litigations are exacerbated by the activities of the opponents at the state level.

“The National Chairman sat with the aggrieved members and my colleagues at the National Assembly too did the same thing, but you know opponents in the state are afraid of the APC hurricane that is coming to take over and are doing everything to stop it, but it’s too late now because the people of Taraba have seen light. ”