Tems, Asake, Oxlade Nominated For 2022 MOBO Awards (Full List)

Organisers of the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) awards have revealed this year’s nomination list.

Tems, Oxlade, and Asake are among the Nigerians nominated for the 2022 MOBO Awards.

The award is an annual British presentation that honours excellence in music of black origin.

The award organisers revealed this year’s nominees on Friday.

Asake is up in the ‘Best African Music Act’ category alongside Oxlade.

ALSO READ: Tems Wins BET Award [Complete List Of Winners]

Tems and Burna Boy are nominated for the ‘Best International Act’ category.

Among other Nigerians up for the award are Adekunle Gold, Rema, Omah Lay, and Fireboy.

This year’s MOBO Awards will take place on November 30 at London’s OVO Arena.

See the full list of nominations below:

Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne

Best Female Act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Pinkpantheress

Tiana Major9

Album Of The Year

Aitch – Close To Home

Knucks – Alpha Place

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria

Miraa May – Tales Of A Miracle

Song Of The Year

Aitch Feat. Ashanti – “Baby”

Central Cee – “doja”

Dave – “Starlight”

Digga D & Stillbrickin – “Pump 101”

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – “Own Brand (Baddie)”

Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – “Gangsteritus”

Best Newcomer

Amaria Bb

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

Switchotr

Video Of The Year

Central Cee – “doja”

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – “Can’t Be Us”

Knucks – “Alpha House/Hide & Seek”

Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks – “Payback”

Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar – “Point And Kill”

Mahalia – “Whatever Simon Says”

Best R&B/Soul Act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9

Best Grime Act

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

Best Hip Hop Act

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best International Act

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq – Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully – Top Boy

Lashana Lynch as Nomi – No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero – You Don’t Know Me

Best Media Personality

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best Alternative Music Act

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best Producer

Inflo

Jae5

Labrinth

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB



Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9

Best International Act

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems

Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope

Jasmine Jobson as Jaq – Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully – Top Boy

Lashana Lynch as Nomi – No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi as Hero – You Don’t Know Me

Best Media Personality

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Best Alternative Music Act

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Act

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey

Best Jazz Act

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko

Best Caribbean Music Act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best Producer