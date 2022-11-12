Tems, Asake, Oxlade Nominated For 2022 MOBO Awards (Full List)

Organisers of the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) awards have revealed this year’s nomination list.
Tems, Oxlade, and Asake are among the Nigerians nominated for the 2022 MOBO Awards.
The award is an annual British presentation that honours excellence in music of black origin.
The award organisers revealed this year’s nominees on Friday.
Asake is up in the ‘Best African Music Act’ category alongside Oxlade.
Tems and Burna Boy are nominated for the ‘Best International Act’ category.
Among other Nigerians up for the award are Adekunle Gold, Rema, Omah Lay, and Fireboy.
This year’s MOBO Awards will take place on November 30 at London’s OVO Arena.
See the full list of nominations below:
Best Male Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-Block Europe
- Digga D
- Knucks
- Tion Wayne
Best Female Act
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- Miraa May
- Ms Banks
- Pinkpantheress
- Tiana Major9
Album Of The Year
- Aitch – Close To Home
- Knucks – Alpha Place
- Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
- Miraa May – Tales Of A Miracle
Song Of The Year
- Aitch Feat. Ashanti – “Baby”
- Central Cee – “doja”
- Dave – “Starlight”
- Digga D & Stillbrickin – “Pump 101”
- Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st & Finch Fetti – “Own Brand (Baddie)”
- Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author – “Gangsteritus”
Best Newcomer
- Amaria Bb
- Bru-C
- Cat Burns
- Clavish
- Cristale
- Flo
- Jbee
- Nemzzz
- Nia Archives
- Switchotr
Video Of The Year
- Central Cee – “doja”
- Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay – “Can’t Be Us”
- Knucks – “Alpha House/Hide & Seek”
- Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks – “Payback”
- Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar – “Point And Kill”
- Mahalia – “Whatever Simon Says”
Best R&B/Soul Act
- Ella Mai
- Mahalia
- Miraa May
- Nao
- Shakka
- Tiana Major9
Best Grime Act
- Blay Vision
- D Double E
- Frisco
- Kamakaze
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
Best Hip Hop Act
- D-Block Europe
- Knucks
- Kojey Radical
- Little Simz
- Potter Payper
- Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act
- Central Cee
- Digga D
- Headie One
- Ivorian Doll
- K-Trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- Unknown T
- V9
Best International Act
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Drake
- Jack Harlow
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Skillibeng
- Summer Walker
- Tems
Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film
- Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall
- Daniel Kaluuya as Otis “Oj” Haywood Jr. – Nope
- Jasmine Jobson as Jaq – Top Boy
- Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully – Top Boy
- Lashana Lynch as Nomi – No Time To Die
- Samuel Adewunmi as Hero – You Don’t Know Me
Best Media Personality
- Big Zuu
- Chuckie Online
- Chunkz
- Harry Pinero
- KSI
- Mo Gilligan
- Munya Chawawa
- Nella Rose
- Yung Filly
- Zeze Millz
Best Alternative Music Act
- Big Joanie
- Bob Vylan
- Kid Bookie
- Loathe
- Nova Twins
- Skunk Anansie
Best Electronic/Dance Act
- Anz
- Eliza Rose
- FKA Twigs
- Jax Jones
- Nia Archives
- Sherelle
Best African Music Act
- Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
- Kabza De Small (South Africa)
- Omah Lay (Nigeria)
- Oxlade (Nigeria)
- Pheelz (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Tems (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Act
- Asha Elia
- Calledout Music
- Rachel Kerr
- Reblah
- Sarah Teibo
- Still Shadey
Best Jazz Act
- Blue Lab Beats
- Doomcannon
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective
- Jas Kayser
- Kokoroko
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Koffee
- Popcaan
- Sean Paul
- Shenseea
- Skillibeng
- Spice
Best Producer
- Inflo
- Jae5
- Labrinth
- M1onthebeat
- P2J
- TSB
