This Is My Last Opportunity To Win The World Cup – Messi

Lionel Messi has revealed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup may be the last big tournament he will play for Argentina.

The PSG star said this on Monday in a press conference ahead of Argentina’s World Cup first game against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Messi, who last year helped his country to win the Copa America trophy, has admitted that he would love to bow out with the World Cup trophy.

“I have not done anything different, I just took care of myself,” Messi said.

“I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career.

“This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream, a reality.”