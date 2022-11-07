TI Blaze Acquires New House, Car, Praises Olamide

Singer Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin known widely as TI Blaze, has given credit to Olamide Baddo as he acquires a new house and car.

The singer, who rose to fame following the release of his remix song “Sometimes,” has now acquired these expensive properties.

ALSO READ: Olamide Supported Me With Money To Shoot Pim Pim Video – Dice Ailes

Taking to Instagram, TI Blaze announced that he had just splashed millions on a new house and car.

TI Blaze thanked singer, Olamide for paving the way for him.

“Went from GRASS to GRACE…. I’m thankful oh Lord. Big congratulations to myself…. New crib, New Ride! Olamide Badoo! I love you till eternity.”