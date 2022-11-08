Tinubu, Model Of New Nigeria We Crave – Adamu Garba

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has opined that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is a model of the new Nigeria craved for.

Adamu made the claim on Tuesday in a post via his Twitter handle, adding that he is proud to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

He wrote: “Any person that knows the value of elders will live a healthy, prosperous, purposeful & successful life.

“The incoming President of Nigeria Insha Allah, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a model of the new Nigeria we craved for. I’m very proud to continue to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.”