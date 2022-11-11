Tinubu Most Saleable Among Presidential Candidates, Says Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has expressed that Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is the most saleable presidential candidate.

Ribadu spoke in Abuja at the inauguration of the APC stakeholders relations directorate for the 2023 poll.

The former anti-graft boss described Tinubu as a good administrator with an extensive network across the country.

“Luckily, our job is cut out for us. We have the most saleable product in the market today; there is no one candidate out there that is better than our own,” Ribadu said.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough-bred administrator and maverick politician. He has something to show from his glowing antecedents.

“He will not learn on the job. He also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier.”

Ribadu said though the 2023 presidential election is literally a walkover for the APC, the party should not leave anything to chance.

“We should not under-rate our opponents. We should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet,” he added.