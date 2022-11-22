Tinubu Should Be Apologising To Nigerians, Not Campaigning – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu should not be campaigning, but rather apologising to Nigerians for the hardship meted on the people by his party since 2015.

PDP presidential campaign spokesman, Charles Aniagwu, stated this while addressing journalists on Monday in Asaba, saying that Tinubu should rather apologise profusely for the fact that his party lied to Nigerians for the past seven and half years.

He said the APC had plunged over 133 million Nigerians into abject poverty despite their promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him they APC made several promises to Nigerians in 2015 which they failed to fulfil including reducing the pump price of PMS to N65 but today it is selling for N250.

“A bag of rice was selling for N7500 when they came in 2015 today it is hovering around N50,000 per bag.

“Instead of him to go round and apologise for his failed promises he is coming round to make another fake promises to Nigerians.

“If the Buhari administration which he helped midwifed was working why didn’t they fulfill all the promises they made in 2015.

“Instead of reducing the unemployment in the country their administration has thrown over 133 million Nigerians into deeper poverty.

“Rather than apologising for their abysmal failure they are going round to tell lies again to the people with fake promises,” he said.