Toyin Abraham, Obi Cubana, Others Win ACIS Award

Actress Toyin Abraham, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, and other deserving Nigerians have emerged winners at the Africa Canada investment Summit ACIS.

The winners were selected based on their contribution to the African community in Canada.

The convener of the summit and award Naomi Olapeju Sigismund revealed that the award was created to honour deserving personalities in Nigeria, Africa and Canada, the host community of the annual award ceremony.

She said: “The award ceremony is the climax of the summit as we have businessmen from across Nigeria, Ghana the African continent grace the summit where various opportunities for investment were discussed. The Investment summit is a way to harness the African environment of a symbiotic relationship that can strengthen trade and commerce also a cultural exchange with Canada.

“The award ceremony is also an Avenue to Honour those who have played a pivotal role in their various field to ensure Africa is placed on a world map.”