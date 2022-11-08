Two TikTok Stars To Receive 40 Lashes, Wash Toilets For Defaming Ganduje

Kano State Magistrate Court presided over by Aminu Muhammad Gabari on Monday, November 7, 2022, ordered that 40 lashes be administered on two skit makers, Mubarak Isa Muhammad (Uniquepikin) and Nazifi Muhammad Bala, for defaming the character of Governor Ganduje on their Tiktok accounts.

The court also ordered the duo to sweep and wash the toilets of Nomansland Magistrates Court premises for 30 days.

“They will receive 20 lashes each, to be administered in public. They should also sweep and wash the toilets of Justice Aloma Mukthar Court Complex in No-man’s-land,” the judge ruled.

The convicts had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of defamation and inciting public disturbance slammed against them.

Recall that Information Nigeria Reported that the duo posted on their Tiktok account that Ganduje does not see a land without selling it and sleeps a lot.

Based on that, the prosecutor, Barrister Wada Ahmad Wada and Principal State Counsel, Kano State Ministry of Justice, applied for a summary trial against the duo.

When the case resumed on Monday, November 7, for judgement, Magistrate Gabari ordered the convicts to pay a fine of N10,000 each for defaming the character of Kano State Governor.

Magistrate Gabari also ordered them to pay another fine of N10,000 each for inciting public disturbance.

He then similarly administered non-custodial terms against the convicts.

Consequently, he ordered the convicts to make a video on social media tendering an apology to Ganduje.

The skit makers were taken to court after they were captured in a viral TikTok video calling out Ganduje.

In the video, they referred to Ganduje as a “corrupt politician” who sold every available plot of land in the state.