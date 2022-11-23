Uche Ebere Slams Lilian Afegbai Over High Standards She Set For Suitors

Nollywood actress Uche Ebere has tackled Lilian Afegbai, for saying she can’t be with a man who doesn’t own a house and a car.

In a recent interview with Toke Makinwa on her podcast, Toke Moments, Lilian disclosed what a man she would consider dating should have.

She said, “I am not looking for a billionaire. I am looking for a comfortable guy. Be able to do basic things. Comfortable for me means have a house, and car”.

According to Lilian, she believes men who don’t have a house before settling down won’t give her a comfortable life.

She said, “Something is wrong with a man that doesn’t have a house in his name.”

Reacting to the standard Lilian has set for herself, Uche Ebere slammed the reality Tv star.

“Age is disturbing her, that’s how they use to talk, till then we go know how far, her mentality will change, by then she has deceived a lot of gullible girls, then she will use her money to get a man, even if the man has nothing doing, senseless talk, ana akogheri.”