Uche Maduagwu Blasts Ini Edo For Showing Off Bikini Body At 40

Uche Maduagwu has blasted his colleague, Ini Edo after she shared hot bikini pictures on social media.

Ini Edo who is currently on vacation in Zanzibar, in Tanzania took to her Instagram page to share hot bikini pictures and captioned it “My much peace and calm”.

READ ALSO: “Doors Shut To Every Noise” – Ini Edo Responds To Allegation Of Being A Lesbian

In reaction to the pictures shared on Instagram, Uche Maduagwu took to the comments section to blast his colleague for showing off a banging body and lingerie at the age of forty.

Maduagwu further questioned the moral standards of Nigerian celebrities and wondered about the kind of teaching they pass to younger generations.

“At 40 you still dey show the world your pant? Wetin Naija cele dey teach our Pinkin? Aunty abi you forget say you be person mama to now? he wrote.

See post below: