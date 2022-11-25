Umahi’s Son Bags Masters Degree At 23 In UK

The son of the governor of Ebonyi State, Osborn Nweze, became a social media sensation today after images of him receiving his master’s degree from Aberdeen Varsity emerged.

The 23-year-old posted the video on his Instagram page @osbornnweze on Thursday, accompanied by the post: “Today I received my Masters degree in finance & investment management from the University of Aberdeen, I dedicate this degree to Jesus, my Lord & saviour. Thank you to my mother for her prayers & thank you to my family & friends. Glory to God.”

Recall that several weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter-in-law, Zahra, earned a bachelor’s degree from a UK university, an accomplishment that was proudly revealed by the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari.

Some online commentators on his verified Instagram page were quick to point out that children of the elites are studying abroad where there is no academic disruption while the government has been reluctant to break the deadlock with ASUU thereby keeping the children of the masses at home.

Osborn Nweze, who like his father had his first degree in engineering, studied at Surrey University in the UK and graduated at 19 and has since proven himself as a top-class businessman.

While his father is occupied with governing the state, Osborn Nweze took over the reins of his business, Brass Oil and Construction Limited, where he is the Managing Director.

He also founded his own business, Osborn Lapalm Royal Resort, where he is the CEO. He is also the director of finance at Forte GCC Innovative Solutions.

In addition to these, Osborn Nweze also floated the Osborn Foundation which is dedicated to the educational need of indigent pupils.