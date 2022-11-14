Unnecessary Noise Irritates My Soul – Toyin Abraham To Trolls

Famous Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has broken her silence after claims that she wrecked her husband’s previous relationship.

A woman came out last week to announce that her ex, who is now Toyin’s husband, was snatched from her by the actress. She added that spiritualists have said she would only deliver the pregnancy she has been carrying for four years if her ex returns.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to share a gorgeous photo accompanied by an intriguing caption.

Toyin noted that as she grows, unnecessary noise irritates her soul.

The filmmaker disclosed that she loves to live a private life.

“As I grow older, unnecessary noise starts to irritate my soul. I learn to be private with my life”.